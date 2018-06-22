Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Drafted by Hawks

Huerter was selected by the Hawks with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The sharpshooter out of Maryland put together a strong sophomore campaign and parlayed equally strong workout and Combine showings into a top-20 selection. Huerter averaged 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season and shot 50.3 percent from the floor, an impressive figure considering nearly half of his field goal attempts came from beyond the arc.