Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Drafted by Hawks
Huerter was selected by the Hawks with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
The sharpshooter out of Maryland put together a strong sophomore campaign and parlayed equally strong workout and Combine showings into a top-20 selection. Huerter averaged 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season and shot 50.3 percent from the floor, an impressive figure considering nearly half of his field goal attempts came from beyond the arc.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....