Huerter collected 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 132-111 victory over the Grizzlies.

In a game where the Hawks got out in front early, Huerter contributed in a big way, cashing four threes en route to his second consecutive double-digit scoring total. The minutes have fluctuated between 20 and 30 per game, but that's still enough playing time where Huerter should consistently be posting solid scoring numbers, which he has struggled with so far. His cold nights are so cold, that it's hard to know what Huerter will produce in a given contest.