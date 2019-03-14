Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Drops 16 points Wednesday
Huerter collected 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 132-111 victory over the Grizzlies.
In a game where the Hawks got out in front early, Huerter contributed in a big way, cashing four threes en route to his second consecutive double-digit scoring total. The minutes have fluctuated between 20 and 30 per game, but that's still enough playing time where Huerter should consistently be posting solid scoring numbers, which he has struggled with so far. His cold nights are so cold, that it's hard to know what Huerter will produce in a given contest.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.