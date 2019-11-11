Huerter will start Sunday's game against the Blazers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Huerter has logged one start thus far, but he's mostly come off the bench as he battles early-season knee soreness. The move into the starting five is a positive sign for fantasy owners who've held on to Huerter, as it could signify that he's ready to handle a larger night-to-night workload. The Maryland product played a season-high 30 minutes in Friday's loss to Sacramento.