Huerter will start Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 22-year-old will receive his first start of the season with Cam Reddish (knee) unavailable for Saturday's contest. Huerter is averaging 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steal in 26.7 minutes this season, but he could have a heavier workload at Portland.