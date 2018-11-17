Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Enters starting lineup
Huerter is starting Saturday against the Pacers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Huerter will enter the starting five in place of DeAndre' Bembry as the Hawks look to switch things up Saturday. The rookie has started one other game this season, tallying seven points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 32 minutes in that contest.
