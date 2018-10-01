Huerter is expected to be available Monday against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Huerter has been medically cleared after hand surgery for nearly two months, so there's little reason to believe he's still dealing with any residual effects. While the first-round pick will not be in the starting lineup, expect him to get some run off the bench in what will likely be a deep preseason rotation.

