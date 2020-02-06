Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Expected to play Friday
Huerter (hip) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.
Huerter has been dealing with adductor pain lately, but it hasn't stopped him from playing. Over the past six games, he's averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 37.7 minutes.
