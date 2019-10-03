Coach Lloyd Pierce said Thursday that he plans on Huerter (knee) to be available for the preseason opener Monday against New Orleans, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

While Huerter may be available come Monday, that doesn't necessarily mean he will play in the game, as the second-year shooting guard is still working his way through a knee injury. However, this is another indication that Huerter should be good to go for the start of the regular season and will likely return to the floor before that.