Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Expected to play in preseason
Coach Lloyd Pierce said Thursday that he plans on Huerter (knee) to be available for the preseason opener Monday against New Orleans, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
While Huerter may be available come Monday, that doesn't necessarily mean he will play in the game, as the second-year shooting guard is still working his way through a knee injury. However, this is another indication that Huerter should be good to go for the start of the regular season and will likely return to the floor before that.
More News
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.