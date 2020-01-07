Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Extends hot streak
Huerter had 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3PT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Nuggets.
Huerter has topped the 15-point plateau while grabbing six or more rebounds in each of his last four games, and he is quickly becoming one of the most productive players for the Hawks. His streak of four more assists ended at four contests, but he should continue to produce ahead of Wednesday's tilt against the Rockets.
