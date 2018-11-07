Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Fills up stat sheet in Tuesday's start
Huerter had seven points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 loss to the Hornets.
Huerter unsurprisingly drew the start in place of Taurean Prince (ankle) after the former thrived when the latter left Saturday's game against the Heat. Huerter posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three dimes, one board, and one steal in 29 minutes during that one, so his season high minute total was almost to be expected in this one. With the Hawks looking to build for the future, Huerter could be thrown into the fire sooner rather than later.
