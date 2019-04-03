Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Finishes in double figures
Huerter tallied 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and two steals over 27 minutes Tuesday against San Antonio.
Huerter shot just under 50 percent from the field in a 117-111 loss for the Hawks. He did manage to finish in double figures, although his contributions across the board were unimpressive, to say the least. Huerter is averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 71 contests this season.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...