Huerter tallied 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and two steals over 27 minutes Tuesday against San Antonio.

Huerter shot just under 50 percent from the field in a 117-111 loss for the Hawks. He did manage to finish in double figures, although his contributions across the board were unimpressive, to say the least. Huerter is averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 71 contests this season.