The Hawks exercised Huerter's team option for the 2021-22 season Monday.

Atlanta also picked up options for Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish, maintaining the rights of all four players through their third or fourth NBA seasons. With the offseason additions of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Kris Dunn, Tony Snell and Rajon Rondo, Huerter is expected to see a downturn in playing time in 2020-21 after he averaged 31.4 minutes per game in his second season.