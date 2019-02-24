Huerter (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Huerter has missed two consecutive games due to a left ankle sprain, but his return could come as soon as Monday in Houston. Look for an update on his status closer to tipoff, but if he's unable to go, expect Kent Bazemore to draw another start at shooting guard.

More News
Our Latest Stories