Coach Nate McMillan said Huerter (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Wednesday, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Huerter was forced out of Monday's game due to left hamstring tightness, but McMillan said he is making good progress. The 6-foot-7 wing is considered questionable, but if he isn't able to play, then Solomon Hill and Cam Reddish would be the most likely candidates to join the starting lineup.