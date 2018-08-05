Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Gets full clearance
Huerter (hand) has been medically cleared for all basketball activities, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Heurter, who was selected with the 19th overall pick in this year' draft, has spent the summer recovering from a torn ligament in his right hand that required surgery. The shooting guard should now be a full go for training camp, where he will look to earn a spot in the team's backcourt rotation.
