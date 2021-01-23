Huerter managed four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 116-98 win over the Timberwolves.

Huerter failed to convert a three-pointer for just the second time this season, and he took fewer than 10 shots for the first time since Jan. 11. With the Hawks almost entirely healthy again, aside from Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), Huerter's usage could take a bit of a dip. He'll still be an excellent source of threes -- hitting 2.0 per game at 36.1 percent -- but he probably won't be averaging the 5.3 assists per game he was in the three games prior to Friday.