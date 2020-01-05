Huerter had 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Saturday's 116-111 win over Indiana.

Huerter and Trae Young did most of the heavy lifting for Atlanta, as the backcourt tandem accounted for 67 points and nine made threes. Even though Young has played in both of the past two contests after a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, Huerter hasn't seen his assists take a hit. The Maryland product has dropped 10 times since Young's return to the lineup.