Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Goes for 26
Huerter had 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Saturday's win over Indiana.
Huerter and Trae Young did most of the heavy lifting for Atlanta, as the backcourt tandem accounted for 67 points and nine made threes. Huerter also chipped in six boards, five assists, and two steals.
