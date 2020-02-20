Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Good to go Thursday
Huerter (illness) is available Thursday against the Heat, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Huerter, who was listed as probable due to an allergic reaction, will take the court as expected Thursday. Across seven games this month, the second-year player out of Maryland is averaging 16.9 points, 4.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 38.9 minutes.
