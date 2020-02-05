Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Good to go Wednesday
Huerter (hip) is no longer listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
As expected, Huerter has been cleared to take the court Wednesday in Minnesota. The second-year player out of Maryland is averaging 16.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal across 37.8 minutes over his past five games.
