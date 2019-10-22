Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Has another solid day of practice
Huerter (knee) had an "unbelievable" day of practice Tuesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Huerter has been able to practice without issue since Sunday, so he appears on track to play in Thursday's season opener in Detroit. The team should make an official ruling on his availability later in the week.
