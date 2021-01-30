Huerter logged five points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes in Friday's 116-100 win over the Wizards.

Huerter was averaging 12.0 points per game over the past two contests, but he was far less efficient from the floor in Friday's win. He got into some foul trouble during the game but didn't see a significant drop in playing time as a result. The 22-year-old was still moderately productive in other areas despite his lackluster results on the scoreboard.