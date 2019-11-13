Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Heads to locker room
Huerter went to the locker room during Tuesday's contest versus the Nuggets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Huerter appeared to injure his left arm after taking a hit from Nikola Jokic. He should be considered questionable to return Tuesday.
