Huerter put up 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt), six assists, and five rebounds across 33 minutes of Wednesday's 102-94 loss to Charlotte.

Huerter was the only Hawk who was any good from three-point land on the evening, as the rest of his teammates went a combined 2-for-28. It was just the 22-year-old's second game with more than 13 points so far this year, and he also put up a season high in assists.