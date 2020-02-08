Huerter scored 25 points (8-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 43 minutes during Friday's 112-107 loss to the Celtics.

With Trea Young (ankle) in street clothes, Huerter stepped up with his best scoring performance since he dropped 26 on the Pacers back on Jan. 4. The second-year guard has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games, averaging 19.8 points, 3.8 boards, 3.8 threes and 3.5 assists over that stretch.