Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Hits four triples in Friday's loss
Huerter totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 128-112 loss to Utah.
Huerter scored in double-digits for the second straight game, ending the contest with 14 points including four triples. The return of Kent Bazemore does not appear to have had an impact on Huerter's playing time and it appears as though he is going to be locked in as the starter for the foreseeable future. Despite some unsurprising rookie issues, Huerter should probably be rostered in most 12-team formats given his role could even increase as the season proceeds.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...