Huerter totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 128-112 loss to Utah.

Huerter scored in double-digits for the second straight game, ending the contest with 14 points including four triples. The return of Kent Bazemore does not appear to have had an impact on Huerter's playing time and it appears as though he is going to be locked in as the starter for the foreseeable future. Despite some unsurprising rookie issues, Huerter should probably be rostered in most 12-team formats given his role could even increase as the season proceeds.