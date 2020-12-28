Huerter recorded 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 win over the Grizzlies.

With Clint Capela (Achilles) and Danilo Gallinari (foot) sidelined, the Hawks needed a boost to the offense and have often gone with a small-ball approach. That's given Huerter an opportunity to see 27 minutes in each of the first two contests and fire up a combined 11 threes. He's on fire from beyond the arc (54.5 percent), which will cool down, but he should still be able to produce points in the mid-teens on a regular basis.