Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Hot from three
Huerter totaled 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 32 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Wizards on Monday.
Huerter lit it up from downtown in Monday's win, draining five threes - the fifth time he's hit at least that many in a game this season. The rookie out of Maryland seems to have found his rhythm as of late, nailing 14 threes in his last four games (including Monday) and shooting a ridiculous 51.8 percent from beyond the arc in that span. He's racked up double-digit points in all of those games while adding a respectable 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...