Huerter totaled 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 32 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Wizards on Monday.

Huerter lit it up from downtown in Monday's win, draining five threes - the fifth time he's hit at least that many in a game this season. The rookie out of Maryland seems to have found his rhythm as of late, nailing 14 threes in his last four games (including Monday) and shooting a ridiculous 51.8 percent from beyond the arc in that span. He's racked up double-digit points in all of those games while adding a respectable 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.