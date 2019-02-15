Huerter didn't score in Thursday's loss to the Knicks, totaling only four rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes.

It was a rough night at the office for Huerter who still seems to be bothered with an ankle injury. He only attempted four shots, but he missed all of them. Huerter has been great this season, and fantasy owners should expect a bounce-back after a restful All-Star break.

