Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Increased role a possibility
Huerter managed 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 112-86 loss to the Bucks.
Huerter started the second half at point guard after Trae Young (ankle) was unable to return. If Young misses time here, Huerter is going to be the likely choice to run the offense. His production in the loss was certainly not top-shelf, although the game was a blowout and so his playing time was kept in check. Huerter should already be rostered in all 12-team leagues but if for some reason he is available, go and pick him up.
