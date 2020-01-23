Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Inefficient in win
Huerter supplied 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during the Hawks' 102-95 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.
Huerter checked in with the third-highest scoring tally on the night for the Hawks, although he was significantly behind the pace set by team leader John Collins (33 points). The second-year guard is in the midst of a brief but significant shooting funk, as he's drained just 27.3 percent of his 33 attempts over the last three games. The slump follows a very strong start to the new calendar year for Huerter, who'd shot 48.2 percent, including 51.9 percent from distance, on his way to averaging 17.6 points across his first eight games of January.
