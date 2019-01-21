Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Late scratch Monday
Huerter has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic due to a sore neck, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The issue apparently cropped up during warmups, prompting Huerter's late removal from the starting lineup. Taurean Prince will start in his place.
