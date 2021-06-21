Huerter finished with 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 103-96 victory over the 76ers.

Huerter saved his best for last, dropping a playoff career-high 27 points as the Hawks sent the 76ers packing. On a night when Trae Young shot just 5-of-23 from the field, Huerter certainly picked up the slack on the offensive end. Much to the surprise of many, the Hawks will now face the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, and while they will be heavy underdogs, who's to say they can't pull off another upset against a more fancied opponent.