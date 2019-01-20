Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Leads team in loss to Celtics
Huerter scored a team-high 18 points (7-18 FG. 4-10 3Pt) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Celtics.
The Hawks kept this one surprisingly close until fading in the fourth quarter, with Huerter leading the way. The rookie guard has now drained multiple three-pointers in four straight games and scored in double digits in his last nine contests, averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3.7 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....