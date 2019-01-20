Huerter scored a team-high 18 points (7-18 FG. 4-10 3Pt) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Celtics.

The Hawks kept this one surprisingly close until fading in the fourth quarter, with Huerter leading the way. The rookie guard has now drained multiple three-pointers in four straight games and scored in double digits in his last nine contests, averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3.7 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch.