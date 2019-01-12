Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Leads team with 29 points
Huerter dropped 29 points (11-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and recorded three rebounds along with three assists and two steals over 39 minutes Friday against Philadelphia.
Huerter has been saddled with a heavy workload of late, averaging 36.5 minutes over the last four games. However, he's made the most of his opportunities, posting 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals during that stretch. Despite a slow start in the first few months of the season, he's putting up just over 11 ppg in each of the previous two months.
