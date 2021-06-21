Huerter finished with 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 103-96 victory over the 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

Huerter saved his best for Game 7, dropping a playoff career-high 27 points as the Hawks sent the 76ers packing. On a night when Trae Young shot just 5-of-23 from the field, Huerter certainly picked up the slack on the offensive end. Much to the surprise of many, the Hawks will now face the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, which begins Wednesday in Milwaukee.