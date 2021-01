Huerter rolled an ankle during Saturday's 96-91 loss to the Cavaliers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury during the closing stages of the contest, and the specifics of the issue remain unclear. Huerter finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block before heading to the locker room. He should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Knicks until his status is updated.