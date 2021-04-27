Huerter was removed from Monday's game against the Pistons due to a shoulder injury, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The extent of Huerter's injury is not yet known, but he was unable to return to the contest. Solomon Hill and Danilo Gallinari could see more playing time if Huerter is forced to miss additional time.
More News
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Puts up 17 points Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Nice two-way effort in win•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Remains productive as scorer•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Solid all-around effort in loss•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores 13 points on 13 attempts•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Sharp from beyond the arc•