Huerter (shoulder) is doubtful for Wednesday's game at Philadelphia, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 22-year-old underwent an MRI on his shoulder Tuesday after suffering the injury Monday against the Pistons, and although the result of the imaging is not yet known, it's potentially a good sign he wasn't outright ruled out for Wednesday's contest. Still, Huerter is expected to miss at least one game while recovering from the shoulder issue and could miss additional time.