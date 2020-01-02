Huerter is considered probable for Friday's contest against Boston due to mid-back pain.

Huerter's back pain doesn't appear to be too serious, as the guard is likely to play in Friday's matchup. The Maryland product is coming off a 32-minute outburst during the Hawks' most recent contest last Monday against Orlando, registering 19 points and six rebounds. Huerter is currently averaging 9.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over 23 games played this season.