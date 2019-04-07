Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Likely to play Saturday
The Hawks have upgraded Huerter (back) to probable for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
With the Hawks already ruling out six players for the contest -- including backcourt mate Trae Young (rest) -- Huerter could take on more usage than normal if he gets the green light to play, as expected. Prior to sitting out Friday's 149-113 loss to the Magic, Huerter had been heating up over the preceding four contests, averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 triples in 29.3 minutes per contest over that span.
