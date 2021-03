Huerter is considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat due to upper back tightness, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Huerter's status doesn't look to be in much jeopardy, but the back issue is something to keep an eye on, should it worsen over the next 24 hours. While Huerter has struggled shooting the ball of late -- 25.8% 3Pt over his last 10 games -- he came away with a season-high six steals in Sunday's game against Miami.