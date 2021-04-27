General manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday that Huerter has good strength and mobility in the shoulder he injured in Monday's loss to the Pistons, leaving the Hawks optimistic the wing will avoid a long-term absence, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

A firm diagnosis of the injury nor a firm timeline for his return has been provided, but Huerter has at least seemingly avoided structural damage to the shoulder or anything that require surgery. That said, Huerter appears poised to miss some time, and he's probably best viewed as doubtful for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia at this stage. Huerter at least delivered a decent line for fantasy managers before departing Monday, posting 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 27 minutes.