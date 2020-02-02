Huerter contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 123-100 loss at Dallas.

Huerter averaged 13.9 points while shooting 44.1 percent from deep during january, and he couldn't have starter February on a stronger note after tying his season-high mark for threes made. Huerter has connected at least two triples in six of his last seven games and is shooting 40.8 percent from deep over that span, meaning he should provide decent upside in that category across all formats.