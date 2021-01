Huerter will start Monday's game against Minnesota, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

With Cam Reddish (knee) missing another game, Huerter will make his second consecutive start at shooting guard. In Saturday's loss to Portland, Huerter posted 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one three-pointer in 36 minutes. Huerter is known for his outside shooting, but he's been mired in a minor slump of late, hitting just two of 12 attempts over the last three games.