Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Making small strides
Huerter (shoulder) has been cleared to begin modified on-court activities and return-to-play rehab, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Huerter has been nursing a left rotator cuff strain since Nov. 14, but it's good to see that he's been cleared for on-court drills this soon. The Hawks have already ruled him out for their upcoming three-game road trip, and he's unlikely to return to game action until mid-to-late December given his 4-to-5 week timetable.
