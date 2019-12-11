Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Matches career high in assists
Huerter compiled nine points (3-8 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 135-121 overtime loss to the Heat.
Huerter saw one minute more than he was expected to in this his third game back from a shoulder injury and matched his career high in assists. He has combined for 13 dimes across 50 minutes during the last two contests, and he has now drained at least three treys in five of his last six appearances.
