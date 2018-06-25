Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Missing summer league after hand surgery

Huerter underwent right hand surgery three weeks ago and won't participate in summer league, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Huerter reportedly was given a six-week timetable originally, so the expectation is that he'll be back on the court as a full participant by the end of July. While that means Huerter should be good to go by the time training camp rolls around, he'll still have to miss summer league, which is an unfortunate development considering he'll have one less opportunity to impress the coaching staff. Huerter is currently expected to serve as depth on the wing behind guys like Kent Bazemore and Taurean Prince to start his rookie campaign.