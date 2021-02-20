Huerter recorded five points (2-7 FG 1-5 3Pt, three assists, two rebounds and one block over 30 minutes in Friday's 121-109 loss to the Celtics.

Huerter has been an inconsistent contributor for Atlanta recently, and he matched his second-lowest scoring total of the season in Friday's loss to the Celtics. He's played at least 30 minutes in each of the last four contests, but he's failed to score in double figures over his last three appearances. While Huerter should continue to see plenty of playing time while Rajon Rondo (back) is unavailable, he hasn't been a reliable fantasy performer on a consistent basis.