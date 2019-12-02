Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Nearing return to game action
Huerter (shoulder) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Huerter's strained left rotator cuff will keep him in street clothes for an 11th consecutive game Monday, but it doesn't look like his absence will extend much longer than that. Per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Huerter said over the weekend that he's eyeing a return to action at some point later this week, with Wednesday's game against the Nets representing his next opportunity to play. Huerter's availability for that contest will likely hinge on what he's able to do at Tuesday's practice.
